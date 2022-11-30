Security guard held for robbing Rs 19L from ATM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old security guard was arrested by Wilson Garden police on Monday for allegedly stealing Rs 19.9 lakh from an ATM kiosk to settle down with his girlfriend.

The arrested Deeponkar Nomosudara, who is from Assam, had come to the city six months ago for a job.

Deeponkar, who had got a job as a security guard at an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank on the 13th Cross in Wilson Garden, managed to break open the cash container and escaped with Rs 19.9 lakh on November 17, following which the bank manager had filed a case.

The police examined the CCTV footage and found that Deeponkar entered the kiosk, posing as a customer, switched off the lights and turned the camera in another direction. Investigations revealed that on the same day, Deeponkar headed to Hyderabad with the cash and had dumped his phone and SIM card before boarding a train to reach Assam.

With the loot, he had planned to open a restaurant and marry his girlfriend, but a perfect happy ending eluded him. The accused had already spent Rs4 lakh buying gifts for his girlfriend, and the rest of Rs 15.5 lakh was recovered by the police.

The police said Nomosudara was earlier working as a security guard at a private hospital, and two months ago had joined a security agency.

