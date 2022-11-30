Special officers to verify voters’ list in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has appointed officials to conduct a voter list verification in Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura in the wake of allegations of voter data theft and tampering by Chilume NGO, which was allegedly hired by the Palike. Priyanka Mary Francis for Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, Dr R Vishal for Chickpet, and Ajay Nagbhushan for Mahadevapura have been assigned as special officers to verify the voter list. Recognised political parties have been instructed to provide the details of additions and deletions of names in the assembly constituencies, the BBMP said, adding that the last date for submitting objections and claims for special revision of the list in these constituencies has been extended till December 24. Earlier, the Election Commission had suspended two officers S Rangappa, Special Commissioner for BBMP Administration, and K Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner.