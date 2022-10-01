Home Cities Bengaluru

Wages of BBMP engineers will be withheld if no progress in encroachment removal: Karnataka HC

The HC warned that if BBMP does not show progress in this matter, the civic body will be ordered to withhold the wages of engineers.

Published: 01st October 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has warned the civic body Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that if the encroachments on Rajakaluves (storm water drains) under its jurisdiction are not cleared, an appropriate order will have to be issued against its Chief Commissioner.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday heard public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four persons regarding the filling of potholes on roads under the jurisdiction of BBMP.

During the hearing, the advocate for BBMP submitted an action-taken report claiming that 10 encroachments have been cleared from September 19, 2022, to date.

Another 592 encroachments on stormwater drains need to be cleared, the court was informed.

In the same report, it was claimed that "221 potholes on major roads in the city have been filled using hot mix".

He submitted that the roads of the Mahadevpur zone (324 km) are being re-asphalted and work along 427 km of roads has started. After recording the submission, the bench said the report does not look satisfactory.

It warned that if BBMP does not show progress in this matter, the civic body will be ordered to withhold the wages of engineers.

The work of filling potholes is also not adequate, the court said adding motorists are put to inconvenience. The court then adjourned the matter to October 27.

