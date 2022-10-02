Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC upholds levy of double tax on tobacco products

The court also said that the levy of excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products is a matter of public policy and therefore it would not interfere.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court has upheld the imposition of excise duty and National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on tobacco products. Justice M I Arun passed the order while dismissing petitions filed by Ghodawat Packers LLP and five others against the imposition of NCCD.

The petitioners contended that when excise duty is not levied, NCCD cannot be levied and there was no excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products from July 1, 2017 to July 6, 2019. Hence, NCCD should not have been levied during the said period.

Prior to Central Goods and Services Act, 2017, tobacco products were being taxed under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944 (read with Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985). Noting that repealing of the Central Excise Act does not absolve the petitioners from paying NCCD as determined under the Seventh Schedule to the Finance Act, the court said that NCCD is a surcharge and a type of excise duty which can be levied independent of the excise duty as contemplated under the provisions of the Fourth Schedule to the Central Excise Act, 1944. Thus levy of NCCD in the absence of levy of excise duty cannot be considered as bad in law, the court said.

The court also said that the levy of excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products is a matter of public policy and therefore it would not interfere. The CGST itself contemplates levy of excise duty upon tobacco and tobacco products, apart from them being taxed under the provisions of CGST. There is no error. Thus the respondents -- Ministry of Finance and the Commissioner of Central Tax -- are entitled to levy CGST as well as excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, the court ruled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Tobacco
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp