Grand slam: Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara comes in three variants, including strong hybrid

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: My day started at 6 am. Scheduled for test driving a new entrant, an electric-hybrid “clean green car” in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This, however, wasn’t a routine test-drive outing. For the initial two hours, I checked out the e-trip. Pretty pleasant. Then, I got to switch to a cool, automatic petrol SUV mode.

And, by 10.30 am, I was off-roading a beautiful beast with the raw power of a four-wheel petrol engine. I ended up testing three variants of one model: the Grand Vitara, and Maruti Suzuki’s midsized, premium SUV.

Grand Vitara comes in three versions a pure or strong electric-petrol hybrid, the auto and manual versions of a pure petrol engine car, and the four-wheel drive variant (AWD). I just loved the four-wheel drive; Maruti calls it AllGrip Select.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the car, Maruti organised a specially prepared track area with many kinds of terrains. The uneven track put the machine to the test. I must say the approach and departure angles of the car are pretty impressive.

The front or rear did not touch the ground at any point. And this one can climb any incline. Then, I raced up to the top of a container via a ramp. I stopped midway, but the car did not roll back. The hill-hold control worked well. Thumbs-up to that.

Likewise, with just deft steering and keeping my feet at rest, I could go down the ramp smoothly, with the hill descent control. Next was a drive over slush, rocks, a seesaw-like wooden track, and articulation pits where the car mostly ran on just two or three wheels.

The AllGrip Select works in four modes snow, lock, sports and auto. It comes with a 1.5L petrol engine of Maruti Suzuki that promises 103 HP power.

The same engine powers Brezza, Ertiga and XL6. In this one, too, comes with manual and torque converter automatic gearboxes. The AllGrip Select - Alpha is priced at `16.89 lakh and has a fuel efficiency of 19.38km/l.

The drivability of the normal petrol Vitara is pleasing as in the new Brezza. Though not very punchy, the engine feels mature with a fuel efficiency of 21.11 (MT) and 20.58 (AT). The car offers impressive stability at high speeds.

Strong Hybrid

Next, the ‘intelligent’ hybrid Vitara is an all-new development in the mass car market. Placed between conventional petrol/diesel cars and pure electric cars, the hybrid offers the benefits of both petrol and electric. It is essentially a petrol car with a 1.5-litre engine, supported by an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery. The combined power is 115HP.

At starting and low speeds, the car runs on battery. Then it moves to petrol. I could see how the self-charging system works, indicated on the info screen. Basically, kinetic energy is converted to electrical energy. Thus, the headache of charging doesn’t crop up.

The vehicle comes with a single-speed CVT gearbox, as in most electric cars. It’s smooth and fast-accelerating. The company claims average 20km/l mileage for the petrol variants and 27.97 km/l for hybrids.

Feature & Safety

Rich This premium midsize SUV, which falls in the category of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the like, has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of tech, comfort, convenience and safety features.

The high-tech nature of the new Grand Vitara’s powertrain is complemented by new-age features such as a panoramic sunroof (a first for any Maruti model), wireless phone-charging dock, coloured head-up-display, 360-degree camera, in-built Suzuki Connect, Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, ventilated front seats and much more.

A host of active and passive safety features has been provided. Six airbags, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear disc brakes that are standard across all variants, along with ABS + EBD and Hill Descent Control.

Quite decent enough. The Grand Vitara looks well-proportioned in exterior profile. The layered dashboard, leatherette upholstered seats, door pads and ventilated front seats all complement the interior ambience.

The vehicle is available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue. Developed in partnership with Toyota, the car is built on Suzuki’s Global C platform. With multiple choices on offer, the Grand Vitara range is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh. Warning: Can leave one spoilt for choice!

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

BENGALURU: My day started at 6 am. Scheduled for test driving a new entrant, an electric-hybrid “clean green car” in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This, however, wasn’t a routine test-drive outing. For the initial two hours, I checked out the e-trip. Pretty pleasant. Then, I got to switch to a cool, automatic petrol SUV mode. And, by 10.30 am, I was off-roading a beautiful beast with the raw power of a four-wheel petrol engine. I ended up testing three variants of one model: the Grand Vitara, and Maruti Suzuki’s midsized, premium SUV. Grand Vitara comes in three versions a pure or strong electric-petrol hybrid, the auto and manual versions of a pure petrol engine car, and the four-wheel drive variant (AWD). I just loved the four-wheel drive; Maruti calls it AllGrip Select. To demonstrate the capabilities of the car, Maruti organised a specially prepared track area with many kinds of terrains. The uneven track put the machine to the test. I must say the approach and departure angles of the car are pretty impressive. The front or rear did not touch the ground at any point. And this one can climb any incline. Then, I raced up to the top of a container via a ramp. I stopped midway, but the car did not roll back. The hill-hold control worked well. Thumbs-up to that. Likewise, with just deft steering and keeping my feet at rest, I could go down the ramp smoothly, with the hill descent control. Next was a drive over slush, rocks, a seesaw-like wooden track, and articulation pits where the car mostly ran on just two or three wheels. The AllGrip Select works in four modes snow, lock, sports and auto. It comes with a 1.5L petrol engine of Maruti Suzuki that promises 103 HP power. The same engine powers Brezza, Ertiga and XL6. In this one, too, comes with manual and torque converter automatic gearboxes. The AllGrip Select - Alpha is priced at `16.89 lakh and has a fuel efficiency of 19.38km/l. The drivability of the normal petrol Vitara is pleasing as in the new Brezza. Though not very punchy, the engine feels mature with a fuel efficiency of 21.11 (MT) and 20.58 (AT). The car offers impressive stability at high speeds. Strong Hybrid Next, the ‘intelligent’ hybrid Vitara is an all-new development in the mass car market. Placed between conventional petrol/diesel cars and pure electric cars, the hybrid offers the benefits of both petrol and electric. It is essentially a petrol car with a 1.5-litre engine, supported by an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery. The combined power is 115HP. At starting and low speeds, the car runs on battery. Then it moves to petrol. I could see how the self-charging system works, indicated on the info screen. Basically, kinetic energy is converted to electrical energy. Thus, the headache of charging doesn’t crop up. The vehicle comes with a single-speed CVT gearbox, as in most electric cars. It’s smooth and fast-accelerating. The company claims average 20km/l mileage for the petrol variants and 27.97 km/l for hybrids. Feature & Safety Rich This premium midsize SUV, which falls in the category of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the like, has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of tech, comfort, convenience and safety features. The high-tech nature of the new Grand Vitara’s powertrain is complemented by new-age features such as a panoramic sunroof (a first for any Maruti model), wireless phone-charging dock, coloured head-up-display, 360-degree camera, in-built Suzuki Connect, Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, ventilated front seats and much more. A host of active and passive safety features has been provided. Six airbags, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear disc brakes that are standard across all variants, along with ABS + EBD and Hill Descent Control. Quite decent enough. The Grand Vitara looks well-proportioned in exterior profile. The layered dashboard, leatherette upholstered seats, door pads and ventilated front seats all complement the interior ambience. The vehicle is available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue. Developed in partnership with Toyota, the car is built on Suzuki’s Global C platform. With multiple choices on offer, the Grand Vitara range is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh. Warning: Can leave one spoilt for choice! The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’