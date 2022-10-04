Bengaluru reports one Covid case

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city on Monday reported one Covid-19 case, of the 1,344 people tested. On Sunday, the city had reported eight cases. Health officials and BBMP cautioned citizens not to drop their guard and assume that Covid-19 is over. An assessment of past cases shows that Covid cases rise and fall in waves, and there is a sudden spurt when people let their guard down completely. Health Commissioner D Randeep said testing of all those with symptoms will continue.

A close watch is being kept on the case trend, with a spike in cases after festivals. With Dasara here and Deepawali round the corner, there could be a rise in cases. BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Trilokchandra said, “Testing was down on Sunday, so cases were few. A close watch will be kept during the festival season. Cases have dropped in the past ten days, which could be because people are travelling and testing has fallen.”

The TAC also clarified that the wave has tailed out, but Covid has not. According to health officials, another reason for fewer cases being reported is that doctors are discouraging people to go for testing, and are treating all patients with Covid-like symptoms as viral fever, and treating it with regular medicines.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city on Monday reported one Covid-19 case, of the 1,344 people tested. On Sunday, the city had reported eight cases. Health officials and BBMP cautioned citizens not to drop their guard and assume that Covid-19 is over. An assessment of past cases shows that Covid cases rise and fall in waves, and there is a sudden spurt when people let their guard down completely. Health Commissioner D Randeep said testing of all those with symptoms will continue. A close watch is being kept on the case trend, with a spike in cases after festivals. With Dasara here and Deepawali round the corner, there could be a rise in cases. BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Trilokchandra said, “Testing was down on Sunday, so cases were few. A close watch will be kept during the festival season. Cases have dropped in the past ten days, which could be because people are travelling and testing has fallen.” The TAC also clarified that the wave has tailed out, but Covid has not. According to health officials, another reason for fewer cases being reported is that doctors are discouraging people to go for testing, and are treating all patients with Covid-like symptoms as viral fever, and treating it with regular medicines.