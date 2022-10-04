Depressed, DRDO guard shoots self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old security guard shot himself to death at the DRDO campus, in CV Raman Nagar, while on duty. The incident took place early on Monday, and his family claim that he was depressed since a few days, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Karegowda, who hailed from Ranebennur, and was residing in Nagasandra with his family. The police said the incident took place around 6.30 am, when he shot himself, aiming an SLR gun at his forehead. Another guard, who heard the gunshot, alerted a senior officer who then called the Byappanahalli police.

Karegowda served in the military for 18 years, before joining the Defence Security Corps four years ago. He was seen upset during work hours for the last few days, and was not even speaking to colleagues properly. No suicide note has been recovered, the police said.

Kamalakshi, Karegowda’s wife, stated before the police that he had no issues at work, and was not sharing what was bothering him any of his problems with the family. She held no one responsible for his death, police added.

Byapanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death, while the reasons behind his extreme step are yet to be ascertained. A DRDO spokesperson said: “We were not aware of the incident till evening, and have nothing to share about the deceased’s details.”

