Feast, fun and festivity

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

Bengaluru-based celebrities speak to CE about what they have been doing during this festive season

KRISHI THAPANDA

Like every year, I have been performing for Yuva Dasara, and I will be doing so this year as well. I did

a tribute on September 30 and October 1 in Mysuru. I also did a special photoshoot for Navratri this year, a concept photoshoot about the nine different Shaktis and naris. I played the water queen in the shoot. I remember Dasara fell on my birthday once during my childhood in Madikeri. So after the birthday celebration, I went and joined the processions to perform. Back then, during the Madikeri Dasara, we used to watch all the shows, and they used to have this ‘stars night’ where all these stars and actors used to come, and I used to watch them perform. And this year, I’m part of the Yuva Dasara, and I feel like I’ve come full circle. I never thought I would be part of the stars performing during Dasara, so this makes me really happy.

ANURADHA BHAT

I am part of a lot of concerts for Dasara this year. I did one concert with Gurukiran sir, Vijay Prakash, Kunal Ganjawala and one with Arjun Janya. I have a concert with Gurukiran sir on October 5. I was born and brought up in Mangaluru, so this festival has been largely about doing pujas and also keeping my musical instruments for devotion. I would also visit my guru’s place during Saraswati Puja.

MEGHANA SAKSHI

I will be celebrating the festival at my house. In Navratri, there’s a tradition of women dressing up as the nine devis. This year, I’m very happy I got to try not just one but two of the devi’s looks for a concept show. Navratri means a lot to me as I’ve been celebrating this festival since my childhood. I used to play Garba and dance like anything.

PRIYANKA UPENDRA

Durga Puja has been consistent every year of my life. I either go to Kolkata or do puja at home. This year I’m in Bengaluru, and I’m shooting for a film. I recently visited the Bengalee Association. On other days, I have been doing puja at home, and after the bhog, I go for the shoot. In my childhood, since I was brought up in the US, we used to do puja in Los Angeles and do dance performances during Mahalaya. We were with all the Bengalis there. This year, I will also be visiting the Begur Bengali Cultural Association.

DISHA MADAN

Before I got married, we used to celebrate Dasara very minimally. But now, my mother-in-law’s side of the family celebrates Dasara in a very grand way. She collects and displays dolls for about 10 days. Since I’m part of the film industry, I help by getting her in touch with certain people who would assist with the decor and make sure the display is grander than the previous year. We have had guests over to celebrate the festive season together.

SHWETHA SRIVASTAV

Now that I have a five-year-old child at my place, I think celebrating every festival of our culture is necessary to make our children understand the importance of these occassions. This year, we are celebrating it in a big way as this would be the first time my daughter would get to experience Dasara properly. So we are making sure everything looks happy, bright and colourful. We are displaying dolls and following all the important customs. We are also maintaining a healthy diet these days. Also, somehow every Vijaya Dashami, I have signed for a movie. This accidental tradition has been repeated this year as well, and I have signed up for a new movie. The formal proceedings haven’t happened yet, so I can’t reveal anything right now. But it is a pleasant surprise how this keeps happening almost every year.

SHINE SHETTY

Since I’m from Mangalaru, we don’t celebrate this festival at home. Instead, we visit temples, and on Dasara, all the roads are blocked in Mangaluru. I will be visiting my hometown this year as well, which is a yearly tradition for me. Huge processions and the Puli Vesham dance (the tiger dance) happen, which is very big in the coastal parts of the state.

Bengaluru-based celebrities speak to CE about what they have been doing during this festive season KRISHI THAPANDA Like every year, I have been performing for Yuva Dasara, and I will be doing so this year as well. I did a tribute on September 30 and October 1 in Mysuru. I also did a special photoshoot for Navratri this year, a concept photoshoot about the nine different Shaktis and naris. I played the water queen in the shoot. I remember Dasara fell on my birthday once during my childhood in Madikeri. So after the birthday celebration, I went and joined the processions to perform. Back then, during the Madikeri Dasara, we used to watch all the shows, and they used to have this ‘stars night’ where all these stars and actors used to come, and I used to watch them perform. And this year, I’m part of the Yuva Dasara, and I feel like I’ve come full circle. I never thought I would be part of the stars performing during Dasara, so this makes me really happy. ANURADHA BHAT I am part of a lot of concerts for Dasara this year. I did one concert with Gurukiran sir, Vijay Prakash, Kunal Ganjawala and one with Arjun Janya. I have a concert with Gurukiran sir on October 5. I was born and brought up in Mangaluru, so this festival has been largely about doing pujas and also keeping my musical instruments for devotion. I would also visit my guru’s place during Saraswati Puja. MEGHANA SAKSHI I will be celebrating the festival at my house. In Navratri, there’s a tradition of women dressing up as the nine devis. This year, I’m very happy I got to try not just one but two of the devi’s looks for a concept show. Navratri means a lot to me as I’ve been celebrating this festival since my childhood. I used to play Garba and dance like anything. PRIYANKA UPENDRA Durga Puja has been consistent every year of my life. I either go to Kolkata or do puja at home. This year I’m in Bengaluru, and I’m shooting for a film. I recently visited the Bengalee Association. On other days, I have been doing puja at home, and after the bhog, I go for the shoot. In my childhood, since I was brought up in the US, we used to do puja in Los Angeles and do dance performances during Mahalaya. We were with all the Bengalis there. This year, I will also be visiting the Begur Bengali Cultural Association. DISHA MADAN Before I got married, we used to celebrate Dasara very minimally. But now, my mother-in-law’s side of the family celebrates Dasara in a very grand way. She collects and displays dolls for about 10 days. Since I’m part of the film industry, I help by getting her in touch with certain people who would assist with the decor and make sure the display is grander than the previous year. We have had guests over to celebrate the festive season together. SHWETHA SRIVASTAV Now that I have a five-year-old child at my place, I think celebrating every festival of our culture is necessary to make our children understand the importance of these occassions. This year, we are celebrating it in a big way as this would be the first time my daughter would get to experience Dasara properly. So we are making sure everything looks happy, bright and colourful. We are displaying dolls and following all the important customs. We are also maintaining a healthy diet these days. Also, somehow every Vijaya Dashami, I have signed for a movie. This accidental tradition has been repeated this year as well, and I have signed up for a new movie. The formal proceedings haven’t happened yet, so I can’t reveal anything right now. But it is a pleasant surprise how this keeps happening almost every year. SHINE SHETTY Since I’m from Mangalaru, we don’t celebrate this festival at home. Instead, we visit temples, and on Dasara, all the roads are blocked in Mangaluru. I will be visiting my hometown this year as well, which is a yearly tradition for me. Huge processions and the Puli Vesham dance (the tiger dance) happen, which is very big in the coastal parts of the state.