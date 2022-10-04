Karnataka HC pulls up KSRTC over its double standards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to its officials on not taking contradictory stands before different disciplinary authorities on initiating action against erring drivers and paying compensation to victims in accident cases.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, while dismissing a petition filed by the KSRTC questioning the order passed in 2018 by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). The MACT had directed the KSRTC to reinstate driver Ganganna, who was dismissed by the disciplinary authority for alleged rash and negligent driving which resulted in the killing of a motorcyclist and the pillion rider near Nelamangala on July 26, 2015.

The KSRTC took a stand before the disciplinary authority that Ganganna was responsible for the accident so action was taken against him by dismissing him from service. At the same time, it took a contradictory stand before the MACT that the driver was not at fault and the rider of the two-wheeler was driving in a rash and negligent manner. This, the court said, was an attempt to escape from its liability of paying compensation.

The court noted that not only was the precious time of the Tribunal, but more importantly, the victim of the road accident was denied immediate relief by way of payment of compensation. Viewing lapses seriously, the court directed the KSRTC MD to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings against officials who are guilty of twisting facts.

