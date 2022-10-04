Home Cities Bengaluru

When certificates trigger tears of joy  

The committee staffers go out of their way and call up house owners to ensure that those eligible do not miss the vital document.

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: Under the supervision of the Supreme Court appointed Justice AV Chandrashekar Committee, a total of 1,214 regularisation certificates have been issued till October 3 on behalf of the Bangalore Development Authority. The document is an okay for the buildings in the upcoming Dr K Shivarama Karanath Layout. TNIE visited the Government Urdu Primary School at Medi Agrahara in Yesvantpur Hobli, which has been the epicentre of joy for house owners since May 13, the day the first certificate was handed over.

KS Choodamani, a retired tahsildar, now working for the committee, religiously leaves home for work every day, collects these certificates from the BDA head office at 9am, and arrives at the school before 10am so that no family is made to wait. “This document simply means the world to those receiving them. Most villagers remove their footwear, collect the certificate reverentially and thank me with folded hands. They bless me immensely before leaving. An owner even brought tulsi leaves and placed it on them before collecting it last week,” she says.

Oomen George, a machine operator in a private firm, who bought 1,600 sqft of land at Guniagrahara village and built his house in 2004, said, “I have visited the BDA many times for help, but nothing changed. There were protests, and I even hired a lawyer, but we lived in anxiety for many years. The Supreme Court has saved our necks.”

The committee staffers go out of their way and call up house owners to ensure that those eligible do not miss the vital document. A young couple, both working in MNCs, were overwhelmed after receiving their certificate. With joyful tears, Sowmya JK says, “The whole process was made easier from the first day as the staff were guiding us. This is our first investment after marriage, and we are elated to know that our house is now safe.” Sandesh D said the process was extremely smooth. “It is so well-structured, and beats any corporate firm. We did not have to run around in the BDA office. The certificate almost came to our doorsteps.”

