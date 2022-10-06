65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man has been arrested by the RT Nagar police for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother at her house over a property issue. The woman — Catherine D’Cruz — has four children of whom two are staying abroad, one unmarried daughter resides in an ashram and the accused — John D’Cruz — is the eldest of them.

John stays on the first floor of the same building in RT Nagar II Block and is a retired public sector employee. Catherine had given the house to the accused. Despite getting property worth a few crores of rupees, John was upset with his mother as he was unable to take possession of it while she was alive. Catherine had serious health issues because of her age.

Since she had problems in breathing, she was on regular oxygen support. She also had to be provided regular treatment which had irked John. One of her other sons had arranged for a caretaker to look after his mother.

John is alleged to have forcibly removed the oxygen mask while attempting to kill his mother last week. The caretaker immediately called the police control room. John has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill his mother and has been remanded in judicial custody.

“After barging into the house, John is alleged to have sent the caretaker out of the home and attempted to kill his mother. After the caretaker reported the matter to the police, the jurisdictional RT Nagar police who rushed to the spot rescued Catherine. The victim in her statement to the police narrated the harassment by her eldest son. Based on her statements, the police arrested him and lodged him in Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons,” said the police. A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered against John.

