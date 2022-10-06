Former Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde to inaugurate seminar on media freedom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Journalists’ Co-operative Society will be organising a seminar on “Freedom of Media: Structure, Scope and Limitations” in association with Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform at the Press Club in the City on October 7, 2022. Former Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde will be inaugurating the event at 11 am and Advocate General Prabhulinga K Navadagi will be speaking at the event. Society’s president K Raghavendra Thogarsi, Institute’s Director K Dwarakanath Babu and Research Head Dr Revaiah Odeyar will be present.

