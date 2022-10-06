Three brothers beat up neighbour’s dog, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three brothers have landed in soup for mercilessly beating a dog with wooden logs in Bhattarahalli in KR Puram police station limits. The injured dog had bitten the pet dog of the accused brothers. Furious, the brothers barged into the compound where the dog, Achchu, was tied and attacked it one after the other, around 10pm Monday. They allegedly hit the dog’s parent too, when he intervened.

The video of the brutal incident has gone viral, and dog lovers have urged the authorities to initiate stringent action against the brothers. The youngsters, identified as Rahul, Rajath and Ranjith, were arrested after Gadigappa, the injured dog’s parent, filed a complaint with jurisdictional KR Puram police. Three-year-old Achchu was beaten for almost 15 minutes, he complained. Achchu reportedly bit the dogs around 10am on Monday.

Gaddigappa, a driver, told The New Indian Express that the dog is stable after being given timely medication. “The dog is at home and is on medication. We are still unable to come out of the shock of seeing our dog beaten so mercilessly. The incident got so much attention only because of the video which my daughter filmed. If there was no proof, the incident would have been buried. The three brothers, who are our neighbours, beat Achchu one after the other. After I tried to stop them, one of them hit me on my head with the wooden plank and I went blind for a few seconds. The three accused are well educated and one of them is an engineer. They claimed that their dog was bitten by my dog. Even if their allegations were true, I would have got their pet treated,” Gaddigappa said.

“This is the first time we’ve heard a complaint against my dog. He has not bitten anybody in the locality. Neighbours take my dog to their houses when they prepare non-vegetarian dishes, as we don’t eat meat. We are being forced to withdraw the complaint and have not decided yet,” he added. A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three brothers by KR Puram police.

