Home Cities Bengaluru

Three brothers beat up neighbour’s dog, arrested

The victim dog had allegedly attacked the pet dog of the accused siblings, who even hit the former’s parent

Published: 06th October 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three brothers have landed in soup for mercilessly beating a dog with wooden logs in Bhattarahalli in KR Puram police station limits. The injured dog had bitten the pet dog of the accused brothers. Furious, the brothers barged into the compound where the dog, Achchu, was tied and attacked it one after the other, around 10pm Monday. They allegedly hit the dog’s parent too, when he intervened.

The video of the brutal incident has gone viral, and dog lovers have urged the authorities to initiate stringent action against the brothers. The youngsters, identified as Rahul, Rajath and Ranjith, were arrested after Gadigappa, the injured dog’s parent, filed a complaint with jurisdictional KR Puram police. Three-year-old Achchu was beaten for almost 15 minutes, he complained. Achchu reportedly bit the dogs around 10am on Monday.

Gaddigappa, a driver, told The New Indian Express that the dog is stable after being given timely medication. “The dog is at home and is on medication. We are still unable to come out of the shock of seeing our dog beaten so mercilessly. The incident got so much attention only because of the video which my daughter filmed. If there was no proof, the incident would have been buried. The three brothers, who are our neighbours, beat Achchu one after the other. After I tried to stop them, one of them hit me on my head with the wooden plank and I went blind for a few seconds. The three accused are well educated and one of them is an engineer. They claimed that their dog was bitten by my dog. Even if their allegations were true, I would have got their pet treated,” Gaddigappa said.

“This is the first time we’ve heard a complaint against my dog. He has not bitten anybody in the locality. Neighbours take my dog to their houses when they prepare non-vegetarian dishes, as we don’t eat meat. We are being forced to withdraw the complaint and have not decided yet,” he added. A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three brothers by KR Puram police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp