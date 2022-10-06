Who okayed construction on drains?: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed investigation by an officer, not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, to find out who is responsible for construction on sewage drains connecting the rajakaluve in various layouts of Sarjapura hobli, in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Ramaswamy and three others from Shanthipur, challenging the registration of crime by the tahsildar of Anekal taluk in 2016. The court said the allegations in the complaint state that the government or its agencies have built a drain which carries sewage and solid waste into the rajakaluve, and leads to various lakes in the city. If that is so, investigation is lopsided and leaves much to be desired. There is no investigation into who approved the construction of the drain, who paid for it and took approval for such construction.

The court also said it is not permissible for sewage drains to empty into rajakaluves, as apart from sedimentation and silting, there are various other adverse effects, including waterlogging. No layouts could have been sanctioned without adequate sewerage facilities being provided by the BWSSB, and if there are no sewerage facilities, suitable Sewage Treatment Plants ought to have been established to process the sewage. The National Green Tribunal order relating to the establishment of STPs at apartment complexes would apply to residential layouts too, the court added.

The court directed all departments, including the Panchayat Raj department, BBMP, Revenue department, Survey Settlement Office, KSPCB, Lake Development Authority, to cooperate with the investigation, and ordered that any additional chargesheet be submitted on or before January 2, 2023.

Suo motu PIL

Considering that the allegations will have a far-reaching impact and are of public importance, the court also directed the Registrar General to place the matter before the Acting Chief Justice for initiation of suo motu public interest litigation and directions to the government agencies concerned.

