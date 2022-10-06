Why hypertension is on the rise among young adults

Dr Tameem Ahead By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Genetic and underlying diseases, and lifestyle factors has led to one in every four individuals over 18 years of age suffering from increased blood pressure or hypertension in India. Men are more prone to get hypertension over women. Hypertension develops over a period of time and can be attributed to unhealthy food habits, poor lifestyles, excessive smoking, consumption of alcohol, tobacco use, lack of exercise and stress. Patients with diabetes and obesity are more prone to get hypertension.

In the recent past, there has been an increase in youngsters who have ignored their hypertensive condition, and this has developed into chronic kidney diseases, renal artery stenosis and cardio and other vascular diseases. Symptoms often include constant headaches, palpitations, giddiness, chest pain, shortness of breath, blurry vision, inadequate sleep, and high salt intake among others. If you experience any of these symptoms for prolonged periods of time, it is best to seek medical advice.

Chronic hypertension could lead to increased blockages and weakening of arteries in the heart leading to stroke. It could also enhance the risk of kidney disease, and cognitive decline. It is therefore important to check one’s blood pressure at least once in six months. Typical blood pressure reading for a healthy person should be 120/80 mm Hg and for those who have been diagnosed with hypertension, it is important that they target to maintain their pressure at least at 140/90 mm Hg.

The upper reading is known as the systolic pressure, which is nothing but the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats, and the bottom reading is the diastolic pressure, or the pressure measured between heartbeats. When taking blood pressure, one should put both feet flat on the ground and keep legs uncrossed.

The blood pressure cuff should be snuggly, wrapped on the skin of the arm which should rest on a table at chest height. Make sure the blood pressure cuff is not too tight. One is diagnosed as having hypertension based on a 24- hour average reading of 130/80 mm Hg, day-time average reading of 135/85 mm Hg and nighttime average reading of 120/70 mm Hg.

For a patient with hypertension, the force of the blood against walls of the arteries is consistently high, making the heart work that much harder to pump blood. Hypertension can be classified into primary hypertension, which develops gradually as the age of the person increases and secondary hypertension, which is usually characteristic in younger people caused by chronic kidney disease, hormonal imbalance, thyroid disorder, heart issues like narrowing of aorta, and overactive thyroid among others.

MEASURES TO REDUCE HYPERTENSION

Weight management and exercise: Ensure that sugar intake is minimal and completely avoid aerated drinks. Follow a proper diet which includes adequate intake of proteins, fruits, and green leafy vegetables and exercise for at least 30 minutes per day for five consecutive days of the week. Physical activities also helps to strengthen the heart.

Get adequate sleep: Lack of sleep often leads to anxiety and increases the risk of hypertension which could further lead to diabetes, stroke, and cardiovascular disease.

Avoid stress: Engage in destressing activities such as listening to calming music, laughter therapy, or a hobby that interests you such as gardening.

Limit salt intake: Increased salt consumption can lead to water retention, which could lead to high flow

in arterial vessels putting pressure on the arteries and making the heart work harder to pump blood.

Alcohol and smoking: Avoid alcohol and smoking as also oily processed and canned foods.

(The writer is chief cardiothoracic surgeon, Specialist Hospital)

