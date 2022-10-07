Beggar cess dues balloon, BBMP says will clear Rs 25 crore

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Department’s Nirashithara Parihara Kendra on Magadi Road has alleged that a whooping Rs 165 crore is pending with the Urban Development Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and BBMP Archana YB, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare Department, said that the department’s Nirashithara Parihara Kendra has been sending reminders since April 2022, but there has been no response yet.

Speaking to TNIE, the official said, “The Magadi Road centre houses the largest beggar population among the 14 centres in the state. The cess amount pending with BBMP is huge.” According to officials, the detention period of the centre is ranges from one to three years. In case, the relatives are tracked or if someone comes to take them, they are released following legal procedures.

“The centre, which has dormitories, kitchens, conducts skill training, provides food and medicines till they learn to earn a living. To run a centre with 858 beggars, and also pay salaries, the administration is dependent on the cess amount,” said Archana.

The BBMP collects three percent beggar cess which amounts to `20 crore annually, which is supposed to be given to the centre after deducting 10 per cent service charge. But the Palike allegedly pays only paltry sums. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike will clear `25 crore dues. “The cess amount will be paid but for the last five years will be released. So far, `200 crore has been cleared,” he said.

