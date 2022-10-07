Home Cities Bengaluru

DPR to upgrade 20 sewage treatment plants ready

The report for the `1,500-crore project has been submitted to the Tender Scrutinisation Committee.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has readied a detailed project report to upgrade 20 sewage treatment plant after a detailed study was completed by the IISc. The report for the Rs 1,500-crore project has been submitted to the Tender Scrutinisation Committee.

M Devaraju, Chief Engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB told TNIE, “BWSSB has 36 STPs that can treat 1527 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water. Of them, 20 will be upgraded to meet the standards laid down by the NGT in 2019 (April 30), and the KSPCB. This would ensure that the treated water supplied to lakes and neighbouring districts are of a better quality.” The new norm has made it mandatory that the Phosphorous content is less than 1 mg per litre and nitrates less than 10 mg per litre, he added.

BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram said, “Among the 20 that would be upgraded are the treatment plants at Kadubeesanahalli (50 MLD capacity), Bellandur Aminikere (90 MLD), KC Valley (60 MLD), Hebbal (60 MLD), Mylasandra (75 MLD) and Doddabela (20 MLD).” Work on upgradation is expected to begin in January 2023. “By January 2025, we plan to have all the 20 plants upgraded,” he added.

