Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-minister urges Araga to make Bengaluru friendly for cyclists, pedestrians

Former minister and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and urged him to take steps to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Students cycling to school at Nanganallur on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and urged him to take steps to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. The BJP MLA suggested that an inspector should be posted in all four traffic divisions to achieve this so that people are encouraged to take public transport and use cycles.

Kumar, in his letter to Araga, said there were many signals in the city where the free-left turn was allowed and this was causing inconvenience to pedestrians, especially senior citizens, women, and schoolchildren. “Traffic rules and designs are being formed keeping in mind only motorists, completely neglecting pedestrians and cyclists,” he added. Further, Kumar said that governments were working towards achieving zero emissions and encouraging people to use bicycles and creating a safe environment for pedestrians will also contribute to this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp