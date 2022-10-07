Ex-minister urges Araga to make Bengaluru friendly for cyclists, pedestrians

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and urged him to take steps to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. The BJP MLA suggested that an inspector should be posted in all four traffic divisions to achieve this so that people are encouraged to take public transport and use cycles.

Kumar, in his letter to Araga, said there were many signals in the city where the free-left turn was allowed and this was causing inconvenience to pedestrians, especially senior citizens, women, and schoolchildren. “Traffic rules and designs are being formed keeping in mind only motorists, completely neglecting pedestrians and cyclists,” he added. Further, Kumar said that governments were working towards achieving zero emissions and encouraging people to use bicycles and creating a safe environment for pedestrians will also contribute to this.

