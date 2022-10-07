Home Cities Bengaluru

KC General Hospital will be developed on lines of Victoria: Bommai

Bommai said that approval will soon be given to set up a 200-bed maternal and child health centre and 50-bed trauma centre at the hospital.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, ministers Dr K Sudhakar and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, and Congress MLA Dinesh Gundurao at KC General Hospital on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital will be developed on the lines of Victoria Hospital to provide better health services to the growing population of the city. He was speaking after inaugurating a 50-bed sub-centre of Sri Jayadeva Cardiology Institute and Research Centre and another 50-bed paediatric ICU at KG General Hospital on Thursday.

Bommai said that approval will soon be given to set up a 200-bed maternal and child health centre and 50-bed trauma centre at the hospital. He further added that Rs 500 crore has been set aside for providing cochlear implantation free of cost to the poor and 12 cancer treatment centres will also be set up across Karnataka.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the centres will enable in providing better health services, especially to the people of north Bengaluru. He also thanked Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for setting up the centre in a short span of time.

Dr K Sudhakar said that the healthcare system in the city will be upgraded across all primary, community and tertiary health centres. He also said that Namma Clinics are expected to be set up in all wards by November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp