KC General Hospital will be developed on lines of Victoria: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital will be developed on the lines of Victoria Hospital to provide better health services to the growing population of the city. He was speaking after inaugurating a 50-bed sub-centre of Sri Jayadeva Cardiology Institute and Research Centre and another 50-bed paediatric ICU at KG General Hospital on Thursday.

Bommai said that approval will soon be given to set up a 200-bed maternal and child health centre and 50-bed trauma centre at the hospital. He further added that Rs 500 crore has been set aside for providing cochlear implantation free of cost to the poor and 12 cancer treatment centres will also be set up across Karnataka.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the centres will enable in providing better health services, especially to the people of north Bengaluru. He also thanked Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for setting up the centre in a short span of time.

Dr K Sudhakar said that the healthcare system in the city will be upgraded across all primary, community and tertiary health centres. He also said that Namma Clinics are expected to be set up in all wards by November.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital will be developed on the lines of Victoria Hospital to provide better health services to the growing population of the city. He was speaking after inaugurating a 50-bed sub-centre of Sri Jayadeva Cardiology Institute and Research Centre and another 50-bed paediatric ICU at KG General Hospital on Thursday. Bommai said that approval will soon be given to set up a 200-bed maternal and child health centre and 50-bed trauma centre at the hospital. He further added that Rs 500 crore has been set aside for providing cochlear implantation free of cost to the poor and 12 cancer treatment centres will also be set up across Karnataka. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the centres will enable in providing better health services, especially to the people of north Bengaluru. He also thanked Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for setting up the centre in a short span of time. Dr K Sudhakar said that the healthcare system in the city will be upgraded across all primary, community and tertiary health centres. He also said that Namma Clinics are expected to be set up in all wards by November.