Namma Clinics to open by December 15

BENGALURU: ‘Namma Clinics’ will be operational from December 15, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday. In all, 438 clinics are to be set up across the state, with 243 in Bengaluru. Dr Sudhakar said the clinics are primarily designed for BPL families and people living in slum areas, and will be set up in each ward, which will increase awareness about government health initiatives.

The clinics are being set up on 1,000-2,000 sqft of space in government and rented buildings. They will cost Rs 155 crore, with Rs 138 crore staff expenses and Rs 17.52 crore non-recurring expenses. He addressed the issue of GVK’s ambulance tender with respect to the recent malfunctioning of helpline 108, stating that ambulance tenders are being finalised and expected to be completed within two months, following which a new organisation will be finalised.

