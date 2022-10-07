Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Clinics to open by December 15

The clinics are being set up on 1,000-2,000 sqft of space in government and rented buildings.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Namma Clinics’ will be operational from December 15, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday. In all, 438 clinics are to be set up across the state, with 243 in Bengaluru. Dr Sudhakar said the clinics are primarily designed for BPL families and people living in slum areas, and will be set up in each ward, which will increase awareness about government health initiatives.

The clinics are being set up on 1,000-2,000 sqft of space in government and rented buildings. They will cost Rs 155 crore, with Rs 138 crore staff expenses and Rs 17.52 crore non-recurring expenses.  He addressed the issue of GVK’s ambulance tender with respect to the recent malfunctioning of helpline 108, stating that ambulance tenders are being finalised and expected to be completed within two months, following which a new organisation will be finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Clinic bengaluru
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp