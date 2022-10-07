Home Cities Bengaluru

Singer harassed in theatre, NCR filed against youths  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singer and music composer Vasuki Vaibhav, who was also the second runner up of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, reportedly encountered trouble from some movie-goers recently, and had to call the police control room.

Vaibhav had gone to watch Kannada movie ‘Kantara’ in Urvashi theatre on Monday afternoon, when the incident occurred. He and his friends were reportedly abused by some suspects, who had also come to watch the movie, over a trivial issue. Trouble began when the suspects, who had arrived late, started blocking the view of the singer and his friends, while passing in front of their seats. Vaibhav requested them to move faster, which reportedly offended them, and they hit back.

It did not stop there and continued during the interval. The youths are alleged to have picked a fight with the singer and his friends for staring at them. When things started getting out of control, Vaibhav called police.

The Kalasipalya police came to the theatre and took both parties to the police station. Vaibhav is said to have refused to file any case if the suspects apologised. The suspects, identified as Basavaraj, Murali, and others, are said to have apologised. But Vaibhav’s friend, Darshan Gowda, filed a complaint with the police, who have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR).

