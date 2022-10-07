Taps to run dry on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water supply will be disrupted on Friday due to linking work by BWSSB to connect new pipeline to the existing line near JD Mara Junction in Bannerghatta Road: The areas are: JP Nagar 4th phase to 8th phase, Puttenahalli, Jarag­anahalli, RBI Layout, Pandu­ranga Nagar, Arakere, Mico Layout, Doreswamy Palya, Kothanur Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkana­halli, HSR Layout 1st to 7th sector, Agara village, Manga­mma­­napalya, Madeena Nagara, ITI Layout, Hosapalya, Bandepalya, 4th T Block Jayanagar, BG Road parts of 3rd phase, BG Road East End Road, NEC Layout, Tilaknagar, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM 2nd & 3rd stages, KAS Colony, Madivala, Tavarekere, Narayanappa Garden, Dollars Colony, Someshwara Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Siddartha Colony, Koramangala 4th E Block and J Block, and surrounding areas.

BENGALURU: Water supply will be disrupted on Friday due to linking work by BWSSB to connect new pipeline to the existing line near JD Mara Junction in Bannerghatta Road: The areas are: JP Nagar 4th phase to 8th phase, Puttenahalli, Jarag­anahalli, RBI Layout, Pandu­ranga Nagar, Arakere, Mico Layout, Doreswamy Palya, Kothanur Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkana­halli, HSR Layout 1st to 7th sector, Agara village, Manga­mma­­napalya, Madeena Nagara, ITI Layout, Hosapalya, Bandepalya, 4th T Block Jayanagar, BG Road parts of 3rd phase, BG Road East End Road, NEC Layout, Tilaknagar, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM 2nd & 3rd stages, KAS Colony, Madivala, Tavarekere, Narayanappa Garden, Dollars Colony, Someshwara Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Siddartha Colony, Koramangala 4th E Block and J Block, and surrounding areas.