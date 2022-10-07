Taps to run dry on Friday

BENGALURU: Water supply will be disrupted on Friday due to linking work by BWSSB to connect new pipeline to the existing line near JD Mara Junction in Bannerghatta Road: The areas are: JP Nagar 4th phase to 8th phase, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, RBI Layout, Panduranga Nagar, Arakere, Mico Layout, Doreswamy Palya, Kothanur Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli, HSR Layout 1st to 7th sector, Agara village, Mangammanapalya, Madeena Nagara, ITI Layout, Hosapalya, Bandepalya, 4th T Block Jayanagar, BG Road parts of 3rd phase, BG Road East End Road, NEC Layout, Tilaknagar, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM 2nd & 3rd stages, KAS Colony, Madivala, Tavarekere, Narayanappa Garden, Dollars Colony, Someshwara Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Siddartha Colony, Koramangala 4th E Block and J Block, and surrounding areas.
