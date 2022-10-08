Contractors: BBMP not clearing bills or floating fresh tenders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Casting aspersions on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), BBMP Civil Contractors’ Association President KP Manjunath alleged that the Palike has not cleared bill dues worth Rs 3,000 crore since October 2020. He said that ever since the association went public about the 50 per cent commission system in the BBMP a few weeks ago, the Palike has also not given a fresh contract to its members.

Manjunath told TNIE, “Tenders are being given to outsiders and our dues worth Rs 3,000 crore from the Palike are not being cleared. I think these are happening after I went public (about 50 per cent commission). Maybe BBMP is avenging us for speaking about the commission system.”

There is a system through which Class 3, 2 and 1 contractors of the association bagged tenders and executed civil works based on their capability, but now influential contractors from other states are being preferred, which is impacting livelihoods, he said. A meeting will be held after the festive season, and the association will decide on the next course of action, he added.

Karnataka Contractors’ Association President Kempanna said he is not aware of these developments about contractors not being awarded tenders, but concurred that bills worth crores of rupees are not being cleared.

Reacting, Palike Special Commissioner RL Deepak said the allegations are based on assumptions. “BBMP was clearing dues once in 3-4 years earlier, and now the gap has shrunk to 18-24 months. If Palike had surplus funds and had not cleared the bills, there was a point. But tax collection and revenue generation are not surplus. Palike will not hold back, dues will be cleared.”

