Home Cities Bengaluru

Daughter, grandson held after six years for killing mother

Nabbed 5 yrs after murder; Accused buried body in cupboard, using charcoal, salt

Published: 08th October 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mother and son, who were wanted for the murder of a 69-year-old woman, were arrested almost five years later in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The pair was traced after the son opened a bank account using his Aadhaar card.

The accused were identified as Shashikala, alias Radha, 50, and her son Sanjay, 27. The victim, Shantha Kumari, was Shashikala’s mother. Kumari was murdered in her house in Kengeri Satellite Town for refusing to eat gobi manchurian on August 17, 2016. Sanjay, who was an aeronautical student, had killed his grandmother, and his mother decided to cover it up and save her son. The accused had buried the body inside the cupboard, using charcoal and salt. They had even plastered it with cement. They then fled the city. The incident came to light nine months later in May 2017, after the house owner came to check on the tenants and saw the missing cupboard.

After nearly five years, police managed to arrest the mother and son. After the aged woman’s death, there were rumours that she was killed for refusing to register her property in the names of her daughter and grandson. Sanjay’s friend Nandish had been arrested in 2017, based on the mobile call details of the former. The accused, before fleeing, had left the mobile in the rented house. Nandish had helped the accused by providing logistics.

“The mother and son were working in a hotel in Kolhapur. Sanjay was working as a supplier while his mother was working as the cleaner in the hotel,” said an officer who is part of the team which arrested the duo in Maharashtra.

After the murder, the team of policemen had gone to Sagara in Shivamogga, the hometown of the victim, to get details of the accused. The police had no clues of the accused. The Kengeri police who registered the murder case while recently reviewing unsolved cases, started checking on the mother and son. They found out that Sanjay had opened a bank account using his Aadhaar card. A team of policemen collected Sanjay’s address from the bank’s Kolhapur branch and arrested them on last Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp