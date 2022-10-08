Democracy can only work in media’s presence: Justice Santhosh Hegde

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde inaugurated the seminar ‘Freedom of Media: Structure, Scope and Limitations’ organised by the Karnataka Journalists’ Cooperative Society (KJCS) in association with Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reforms, on Friday. He said it is the responsibility of media to convey and disperse the most important aspects of the news and uphold the integrity of the nation.

Dr N Sathish Gowda, Prof, University Law College, discussed the rights of mediapersons and media’s role in a democracy. He said a democratic nation only works when people are intelligent and demand participation and the media plays an important role in minimising human rights violations.

Calling the ‘Right to Information’ oxygen for democracy, Gowda said it was important to have the press as a medium to put out information and it would be difficult to manage a democracy without the media. KJCS president K Raghavendra Thogarsi and others were present.

