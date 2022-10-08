Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vinita Chaitanya needs no introduction. She has been in the business of interiors since 1988. That’s when she established her design firm Prism, which she later rebranded to Vinita Chaitanya. Today, she’s known for her love for colour and prints, putting together an eclectic mix of knick-knacks, and fashioning an aesthetic only she can. She defines herself as ‘a maximalist in my personal zone’. “It’s more about decluttering for me. But I like to be practical by striking a balance,” says Chaitanya, who is known for her contemporary- classic style bordering on maximalism.

According to Chaitanya, she lives her life with blinkers. “Honestly, I do what I like and am actually quite confident in what I do. I have seen the whole minimalism phase but I just couldn’t understand it. If I don’t understand all of it, I don’t put a step ahead. I also feel that when everyone was doing architecture, my forte was only interior design and I stayed with that. I do things that I am super fond of. I love to experiment, but I won’t experiment with somebody else’s money,” she says. When she first started designing homes, those around her just assumed it was a hobby.

“Being an interior or fashion designer was a hobby. I started working with multinationals and corporates, and slowly moved into doing guest houses and homes of managing directors. It was a very weird time because many architects were interior designers. I was lucky that I found an amazing set of people to work with. As long as I can be relevant, Celebrity interior designer Vinita Chaitanya on what keeps her relevant, her style and high profile clientele like the Padukone family & Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw LUXE LOOKS I am here,” she says.

Unlike new-age celebrity designers who often flaunt their connections on social media, Chaitanya is discreet about her clients. While her repertoire comprises prominent names like actor Deepika Padukone, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Embassy Group chairman Jitu Virwani and Ranjan Pai of the Manipal Group, she does not disclose details easily.

“I’ve known Deepika since she was 15. Her father Prakash and my husband Chai played badminton together. She may be a superstar to the world, but there’s a personal connect between us, and we respect each other as professionals,” she says, adding, “It’s no different with my other high-profile clients. We’ve all been friends for a long time now. They reach out to me, and I’m happy to work with them.”

