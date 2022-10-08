Padayatra by trade unions on October 11

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Ballari miners’ padayatra, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) have listed the demands of workers. The Bellary Zilla Gani Karmikara Sangha, which is affiliated to AICCTU, is planning on undertaking a padayatra from October 11 to October 13 from Ballari to Sandur, to highlight various issues and demands.

On Friday, representatives of the workers highlighted poor working conditions, and demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased as well as injuries and illnesses. The workers have also asked that five acres of land be provided to workers’ families, and free medical care, education to and a monthly pension of `5,000 for workers who have reached the age of superannuation.

