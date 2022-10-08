Precious bond   

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : They say Bengaluru is a melting pot of cultures. People all over the country reside in this city in the southern part of India and hence, the metropolis has a lot of diversity to offer both in its people and their tastes. One of the industries that is very mindful of this is the jewellery industry. Tyaani, a jewellery brand specialising in Polki (uncut diamonds) jewellery, recently opened a store in the city at Dickenson Road with Maheep Kapoor of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame, being the host of the event. Tyaani was also the exclusive jewellery partner of the 2022 Bollywood film Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Rishabh Harjani, Tyaani’s Bengaluru store owner, also hopes to partner with films made in the Sandalwood industry as one of their primary goal s i s to g row as a pan-India brand. Harjani believes this city’s diverse crowd was one of the reasons why they decided to open their store. “Before we launched our store here, we used to get a lot of orders from Bengaluru on our website, which was one of the earliest ones to sell polki jewellery online.

We realised that Bengaluru had a market and the demand was high. So having a physical store here made sense as it would help us further establish our brand and in general, people are not very comfortable placing expensive orders (over `2 lakh) from just a virtual store,” says Harjani, who adds that the city’s vibrant crowd also helps them create designs specific to certain demographics. Tyaani isn’t trying to cater to any particular type of customer.

“Earlier, Polki jewellery used to be a very sceptical market. So what we’re trying to do as a brand is to standardise it and give customers the confidence to buy this jewellery. In fact, before we even sell our products, we give our customers an entire product breakdown and give them a qualitycheck certificate. As we are trying to further legitimise uncut diamonds, our target is anyone and everyone interested in buying it,” shares Harjani, who adds that they also give their clients a guaranteed buy-back on the product. As uncut diamonds are up and coming in the market and are relatively niche, Harjani feels Tyaani’s products have a unique appeal.

“While it is true that some brands are starting Polki jewellery in Bengaluru, unlike us, it is not their speciality. So we kind of have an edge as we provide our clients with more variety and much better pricing,” he says. Tyaani believes in continuous innovation, coming up wi t h almost 200 new designs every month based on what the market is demanding. “We have an extensive backend team who base their designs on the various trends in the market. We try to look for common elements among the customisation demands. This gives us an idea of which style might be trending right now and what else might be needed or developed upon,” says Harjani.



