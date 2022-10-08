Home Cities Bengaluru

Robotic surgery puts patient back on feet

Aasra hospital claimed that it conducted the world’s first robotic total hip replacement surgery for a polio patient with a history of an unsuccessful girdle stone arthroplasty.

Published: 08th October 2022 07:02 AM

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aasra hospital claimed that it conducted the world’s first robotic total hip replacement surgery for a polio patient with a history of an unsuccessful girdle stone arthroplasty. A team of doctors conducted the surgery enabling the polio patient to walk after two years of being confined to a wheelchair.

The 48-year-old patient suffered from a fracture a few years ago and underwent a girdle stone arthroplasty at an orthopaedic hospital but was unable to move or walk after the surgery. A robotic total hip replacement surgery was done and a specially modified implant was placed in the hip joint. The surgery was conducted using MAKO Smart Robotics platform – one of the most advanced robotic surgery equipment available. With this precision surgery, a patient will be able to walk within a day post the procedure and return to normal life within 4-6 weeks.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman, AASRA Hospitals, said, “There has been no documented evidence in any medical literature across the world of a total robotic hip replacement surgery conducted in such a complicated case. With conventional surgery, surgeons work based on the gut feeling and skills. With robotic surgery, everything can be planned in detail and hence perfect alignment of the implant can be achieved.”

