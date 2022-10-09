Home Cities Bengaluru

Aggregator auto services on, slash prices

The Transport Department said that they have not received any response from the aggregator autorickshaw services, and plan to take action against them on Monday.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Karnataka government asking them to stop their services, aggregator autorickshaws continue their services with prices slashed from the usual Rs 100 to Rs 70-Rs 80 Vaibhav Sadhamta, a professional in the city, complained that the autorickshaws accept bookings but fail to reach the pickup location, and cancel the booking, forcing passengers to wait.

For a 1.5 km ride, Ola charged Rs 83, Uber Rs 74 and Rapido Rs 76. Ola and Rapido have slashed prices. The breakup shows Rs 30 for base fare and Rs 15 for subsequent km similar to what the government has ordered.

The Transport Department said that they have not received any response from the aggregator autorickshaw services, and plan to take action against them on Monday. Hemantha Kumar, Transport Commissioner, said that they are unaware of the prices being slashed till morning, but it will still remain illegal. “The local autorickshws do not cooperate, and often charge higher than their aggregator counterpart which are more convenient to get especially during the night,” said Sriparna Roy, a professional.

