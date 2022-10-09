Five cops suspended for extorting businessman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five policemen, including a probationary sub-inspector attached to Sadashivanagar police station, were kept under suspension for extorting money from a businessman, threatening to frame him in a cricket betting racket.

The policemen are alleged to have taken Rs 3 lakh from the businessman, a resident of Sahakarnagar, who filed a complaint with North East division’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He instructed an ACP-rank officer to conduct a preliminary enquiry. The inquiry report was passed on to Central Division DCP, under whose jurisdiction Sadashivanagar police station comes. The five erring cops tried to fleece more money from the victim, claiming to be local cops though the area did not come under their jurisdiction.

The suspended policemen include a police sub-inspector, a probationary sub-inspector and three constabulary rank personnel. “We have suspended five policemen in relation to a cricket betting raid and a detailed departmental inquiry was ordered,” R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central) said. The incident is said to have happened last month, and the suspension order followed the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

