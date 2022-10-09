Home Cities Bengaluru

Five cops suspended for extorting businessman

The incident is said to have happened last month, and the suspension order followed the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five policemen, including a probationary sub-inspector attached to Sadashivanagar police station, were kept under suspension for extorting money from a businessman, threatening to frame him in a cricket betting racket.

The policemen are alleged to have taken Rs 3 lakh from the businessman, a resident of Sahakarnagar, who filed a complaint with North East division’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He instructed an ACP-rank officer to conduct a preliminary enquiry. The inquiry report was passed on to Central Division DCP, under whose jurisdiction Sadashivanagar police station comes. The five erring cops tried to fleece more money from the victim, claiming to be local cops though the area did not come under their jurisdiction.

The suspended policemen include a police sub-inspector, a probationary sub-inspector and three constabulary rank personnel. “We have suspended five policemen in relation to a cricket betting raid and a detailed departmental inquiry was ordered,” R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central) said. The incident is said to have happened last month, and the suspension order followed the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp