Govt must check fake therapists: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has observed that it is high time the government comes up with some regulatory measures to check the mushrooming of unqualified therapists. Dismissing a criminal petition filed by Sanjana Fernandes alias Raveera, an alleged self-proclaimed therapist, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against her, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, “It is in the public domain that there is huge mushrooming of so-called therapies and therapists on social media, where therapists pose to be in the field of any therapy. It is also in public domain that they are all pseudo-therapists who are ‘Instagram influencers’.”

‘Not bound by ethics’

“Therapists of this kind are many in number on social media. In reality, they are not bound by any ethics or regulated by any norms. Cases of this nature have begun to emerge in large proportions where people who want some therapy fall prey to such pseudo-therapists. Therefore, it is time the government comes up with regulatory measures to check the growth of such therapists,” the judge noted.

An IT professional had filed a complaint against Sanjana Fernandes, who offered therapy online, and had transferred money to her bank accounts. However, he later realised that she was running multiple accounts on social media, offering various therapies, and had filed a complaint.

