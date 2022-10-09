Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt must check fake therapists: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has observed that it is high time the government comes up with some regulatory measures to check the mushrooming of unqualified therapists.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has observed that it is high time the government comes up with some regulatory measures to check the mushrooming of unqualified therapists. Dismissing a criminal petition filed by Sanjana Fernandes alias Raveera, an alleged self-proclaimed therapist, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against her, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, “It is in the public domain that there is huge mushrooming of so-called therapies and therapists on social media, where therapists pose to be in the field of any therapy. It is also in public domain that they are all pseudo-therapists who are ‘Instagram influencers’.”

‘Not bound by ethics’
“Therapists of this kind are many in number on social media. In reality, they are not bound by any ethics or regulated by any norms. Cases of this nature have begun to emerge in large proportions where people who want some therapy fall prey to such pseudo-therapists. Therefore, it is time the government comes up with regulatory measures to check the growth of such therapists,” the judge noted.

An IT professional had filed a complaint against Sanjana Fernandes, who offered therapy online, and had transferred money to her bank accounts. However, he later realised that she was running multiple accounts on social media, offering various therapies, and had filed a complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp