After brief lull, bulldozers to roll today in Karnataka

The demolition drive by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which was halted due to Dasara festivities and survey of encroachments, is set to resume from Monday.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of BBMP’s demolition drive in Mahadevapura zone

By Mohammad Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demolition drive by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which was halted due to Dasara festivities and survey of encroachments, is set to resume from Monday. Several officials including BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that the Palike’s drive will focus on the Mahadevapura Zone, which saw massive flooding in the aftermath of heavy rain.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Markandaiah said that his team has been instructed to resume the drive from Kasavanahalli and near the EcoSpace area. “We were only told to be present with the team of surveyors, bulldozers and marshals. Two sheds built on stormwater drains have been identified. After asking the occupants to vacate, we will demolish them. Another team will be sent near EcoSpace to demolish a compound wall. The details of who built the wall and the owner will be shared just a few hours before the drive by the SWD department,” he said.

SWD Executive Engineer Malathi told TNIE that based on the Revenue Department’s survey, the demolition drive will be carried out at the Mahadevapura Zone. “Five buildings have been identified for demolition, as well as some buildings in Whitefield and Narayanpura. Similarly, a shed and three vacant sites at Kasavanahalli, and four vacant sites, a shed and a compound near EcoSpace have been listed,” he added. Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner Venkatachalapaty said that many more properties will be added to the list for demolition, and added that no amount of influence will stop the drive.

