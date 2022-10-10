Cab aggregators warned for ignoring ban on autos in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ola and Uber aggregators ignoring Karnataka government’s ban order on autorickshaw services with immediate effect, the state transport department has warned that the enforcement of the order will start from Monday.

The state government had on Thursday issued a notice to Ola, Uber and other aggregators for allegedly violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging passengers.

However, the aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order. “They were given time to respond. Since Saturday and Sunday were holidays, we will wait for their response on Monday,’’ said Transport Commissioner THM Kumar. On Sunday as well, autorickshaw services continued and the prices were exorbitant compared to the meter-based usual prices.

An autorickshaw driver Manjunath, who is associated with a cab aggregator, demanded that the government take action. He said, “We had seen a similar notice served to the aggregators before the elections, but no action was taken. Once again, when the assembly elections are approaching, another notice has been served.”

