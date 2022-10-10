Home Cities Bengaluru

Cab aggregators warned for ignoring ban on autos in Karnataka

On Sunday as well, autorickshaw services continued and the prices were exorbitant compared to the meter-based usual prices.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ola and Uber aggregators ignoring Karnataka government’s ban order on autorickshaw services with immediate effect, the state transport department has warned that the enforcement of the order will start from Monday.

The state government had on Thursday issued a notice to Ola, Uber and other aggregators for allegedly violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging passengers.

However, the aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order. “They were given time to respond. Since Saturday and Sunday were holidays, we will wait for their response on Monday,’’ said Transport Commissioner THM Kumar. On Sunday as well, autorickshaw services continued and the prices were exorbitant compared to the meter-based usual prices.

An autorickshaw driver Manjunath, who is associated with a cab aggregator, demanded that the government take action. He said, “We had seen a similar notice served to the aggregators before the elections, but no action was taken. Once again, when the assembly elections are approaching, another notice has been served.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
auto ban Karnataka cab ban autorickshaw
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp