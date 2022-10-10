Indians aged 25-34 seeking help for mental health: Healthcare company

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The insights of a healthcare company revealed that Indians aged between 25 and 34 are taking help to improve their mental well-being with a 44 per cent spike in the number of consultations year-on-year.

Practo, the healthcare company, revealed that Bengaluru has witnessed 19 per cent cases of eating disorders and 17 per cent of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates show that mental health issues across the world is causing an economic loss of around $1.03 trillion. A National Health Survey report stated that 14 per cent Indians needed active mental health interventions.

The insights also revealed that the second wave of Covid-19 had a tremendous impact on the mental health of Indian as there was a 95 per cent jump in online consultations with mental health experts. A majority of anxiety and depression cases were recorded in Tier-I cities-Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi from Oct 2021 till Sept 2022, along with a a 28 per cent spike in queries on alcohol addiction, 53 per cent on drug abuse, and 98 per cent on withdrawal symptoms.

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo, said, “While the cases of mental health issues in are increasing in the country, the silver lining is people are recognising the importance a healthy mind and seeking help. Privacy and anonymity are crucial when it comes to mental health, where online consultations are playing a vital role.” On World Mental Health Day, Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist, explained that globalisation and fast-paced life are adversely impacting mental health with one in every seven Indians diagnosed with mental illness.

