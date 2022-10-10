Man abuses autodrivers, hacked to death in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy-sheeter, who allegedly threatened and hurled abuses at two autorickshaw drivers, was hacked to death near NGEF Circle in Baiyappanahalli Police Station limits on Saturday night. The deceased Rahul alias Pallu, was a rowdy sheeter, facing three cases including murder and an attempt to murder cases.

The police have arrested the accused Shaktivel and Arun, residents of Krishnaiahnapalya in Byappanahalli. Rahul was working as a food delivery executive. Police said Rahul’s friend Murugan, an autorickshaw driver, had a tiff with the accused over parking at the stand on Friday.

When Murugan shared the incident with Rahul, he called Shaktivel and Arun, and allegedly threatened and abused them on Saturday evening. “The duo decided to teach him a lesson and began searching for Rahul. They were armed with a machete and knife.

At NGEF Circle, they saw Rahul and picked up a fight with him, following which they hacked Rahul to death, and fled the scene. The accused were arrested within a few hours of the incident,” Baiyappanahalli police said.

