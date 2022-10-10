Home Cities Bengaluru

Two killed in separate road accidents in Karnataka

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday.
A 40-year-old woman was killed after a lorry hit her two-wheeler near the Nagarabavi underpass. The deceased Manjula was a resident of Vinayaka Layout in Nayandahalli and was a metre reader with Bescom.

The police said Manjula was riding towards Summanahalli in the morning when the lorry hit her bike from behind. The lorry ran over her killing her on the spot. The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case and have arrested the lorry driver.

In another accident, a 26-year-old youth was killed after a mini-bus hit his two-wheeler on Ullal main road. The deceased Shreyas was a resident of Ullal and was working as a tele caller with a private firm. The police said that the mini-bus hit his bike from the front and Shreyas, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. The Kamakashipalya traffic police have arrested the bus driver.

TAGS
road accidents Nagarabavi underpass Karnataka
Comments

