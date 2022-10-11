Bangalore varsity student critical after BMTC bus hits her on campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed on the Jnanabharathi campus on Monday when students staged a protest after a 22-year-old post-graduate student was seriously injured after she came under a BMTC bus when she was trying to board it on the campus.

The condition of the victim, Shilpa Shree R, is serious and she has undergone multiple surgeries at Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road. She has sustained serious injuries in the lower part of her body. Doctors attending on her said the patient is critical and the next 48 hours will be crucial.

Shilpa hails from Bangarpet in Kolar and is a first-year student in MSc Mathematics. She stays at the university hostel. The students who staged the protest demanded that no public and private vehicles should be allowed inside the campus.

The police said the incident occurred at the bus stop near Muneshwara Temple in Jnanbharathi around 10.30 am when Shilpa, who wanted to reach the next stop, was trying to board the bus. The victim came under the wheels of the bus when the driver, who allegedly failed to notice her, started the bus and moved ahead. The bus driver and conductor abandoned the bus and fled the scene. The driver was later arrested in the evening.

Traffic police create green corridor to shift student

The traffic police, who reached the spot, took Shilpa to a clinic on the campus before shifting her to a private hospital in Nagarabavi. From there she was again shifted to Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

As Shilpa’s condition was serious, police created a green corridor from Nagarabavi to Bannerghatta Road. “From the time of the accident which took place on the Jnanabharathi campus to shifting her to a hospital in Nagarabavi and then to Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road, it took us around one hour. As saving her life was our top priority, a green corridor was created for her,” an officer said.

