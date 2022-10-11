Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP back in demolition mode

Encroachments cleared in Whitefield, Kasavanahalli and Mahadevapura Zone

Published: 11th October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of BBMP’s demolition drive in Mahadevapura zone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a brief halt due to the Dasara festivities and survey of encroachment, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike resumed the demolition drive, deploying its bulldozers in Whitefield, Kasavanahalli and in areas of Bellandur in Mahadevapura Zone, which had seen massive flooding after heavy showers.

After instructions from Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Stormwater drain department engineers, ward engineers, land surveyors, and BBMP Marshals were present during the drive. The Palike said that a cover slab of around 10m in length and 4m in width was cleared from a Rajakaluve near R Narayanpur and Whitefield in Mahadevapura zone. The culverts from the areas are connected to the Shilavantan kere (lake). A compound wall of around 4m in length, and four sheds have also been cleared.

In Valliamma Layout of Kasavanahalli, three sheds measuring 20m in length and 3m in width have been cleared.The occupants of the sheds were given prior information about the drive and were asked to vacate 10 days ago, BBMP said.

Basavanpura ward of KR Puram also saw the bulldozers rolling where a compound wall of an apartment measuring 100m in length, and a 10m high compound wall of two houses, and one shed were cleared. Earlier, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has told that drive was not halted due to pressure or influence but it was done to conduct land survey. The same was echoed by top BBMP officials.

