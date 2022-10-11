Bikers stop car, throw chilli powder into driver’s eyes

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chief Executive Officer of a Primary Agricultural Credit Society was attacked by two bike-borne miscreants on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. The victim, GH Hanumaiah, 49, was driving a car when the men stopped him and asked him to lower the window glass. As he rolled down the glass, the men threw chilli powder into his eyes.

Blinded, Hanumaiah started screaming. This caught the attention of passing motorists who slowed down near him, and the accused fled on their bike. The victim, after cleaning his eyes with water, called his friends and a family member to take him to hospital as his vision was blurred. The hospital, after registering a medico-legal case, informed the jurisdictional police.

The victim told police he had absolutely no idea who was behind the attack. Police suspect that the accused could be either robbers or were sent by someone who had a dispute with the victim. Hanumaiah is a resident of V Pura on Ramanagara Road. He was attacked 2km from his house, when he was on his way to meet the president of the Society, to submit some documents.

Hanumaiah said he doesn’t know who committed the act. “The accused came next to the car and told me to lower the glass. Assuming they were seeking directions, I lowered the glass when they threw chilli powder into my eyes. If they were robbers, they could have snatched the gold chain I was wearing. I suspect the attack must be over a professional issue,” he said.

Hanumaiah is undergoing treatment in a government hospital near Ramanagara. Jurisdictional police, who registered a case of wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt, said the accused are yet to be arrested.

