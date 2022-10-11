Monsoon Weddings

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have seen Mira Nair’s 2001 film Monsoon Wedding, you would agree that aside from the social commentar y present in the feature film, it also portrayed two beautiful weddings in the rain. Now while the goal for wedding planners and the wedding party is to make sure all proceedings go smoothly, heavy showers and torrential rain in Beng aluru always pos e a challenge. “During the past few weeks, we had two weddings planned.

Luckily, our weddings were in the southern part of the city, so we did not get into too much trouble. But I’m sure the guest list must have gotten affected by people coming to the wedding from the flooded areas. It was a low show for one of the events. We waited till 4 am to start our decor work as people were very keen to hold the mandap outside, but the rain wasn’t stopping,” says Roseline David, business head (wedding planning) at Meragi.

Ivy Emmanuel, director of Unicorn Weddings Bangalore, reveals that during situations like these, the production timelines need to be buffered, and one needs to always stay on their foot to be prepared for any uncertainty. “If it’s an outdoor wedding, we ensure we put a covering or slight roofing. So even if it rains, the inventory doesn’t get adversely affected.

The best option is to have your decor mostly indoor rather than outdoor,” says Emmanuel, who adds that any added cost (things like German tents) that comes with trying to cope with the unpredictable weather is borne by the client, and it usually amounts to something around half a lakh rupees on an average. David shares that it is always a good precautionary measure to familiarise oneself with the weather reports. “Erratic weather is common in Bengaluru most of the time, especially during monsoons. So it is always safe to keep monitoring the weather forecast and making sure an alternate plan exists.

We need to also let the client know beforehand of any sudden changes that may arrive,” says David. Despite the logistical problems it creates, Rashida Abuwalla, founder of I Do! Weddings & Occasions, feels rain adds a romantic element to weddings. “We are blessed in Bengaluru to have monsoons which are usually not too heavy. The perfect ambient temperature and the slow drizzle make for a brilliant setting for a romantic mons o on wedding , ” says Abuwalla.

