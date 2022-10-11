Home Cities Bengaluru

MSD launches programme for digital training

The school, mentored by Dhoni, has partnered with Microsoft to provide digital training by next year, especially in government schools, and institutes in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni (centre) during the launch of the digital training programme for students and teachers in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former skipper of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian side, Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated a digital literacy programme on Monday, initiated by the MS Dhoni Global School and with a goal to impart digital training to 1 lakh students and 1,000 teachers.

The school, mentored by Dhoni, has partnered with Microsoft to provide digital training by next year, especially in government schools, and institutes in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. “To help improve education using technology, schools must consider the learning ecosystem, and the barriers must be removed, and technology-based solutions must be applied to assist educational organizations in achieving their goals,” said R Chandrasekar, founder and chairman of the school.

Explaining the objective of the programme, Ali Sait, CEO of Tech Avant-Garde, Microsoft, said that this will help students pursue better jobs in any sector. “After the students are trained, both the teachers and students will get certified by Microsoft. Today, anybody with digital literacy certification is employable, be it in a bank, or billing counters in the store or in any other company,” he said, adding that the programme will also help students studying in schools with poor infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp