MSD launches programme for digital training

BENGALURU: Former skipper of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian side, Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated a digital literacy programme on Monday, initiated by the MS Dhoni Global School and with a goal to impart digital training to 1 lakh students and 1,000 teachers.

The school, mentored by Dhoni, has partnered with Microsoft to provide digital training by next year, especially in government schools, and institutes in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. “To help improve education using technology, schools must consider the learning ecosystem, and the barriers must be removed, and technology-based solutions must be applied to assist educational organizations in achieving their goals,” said R Chandrasekar, founder and chairman of the school.

Explaining the objective of the programme, Ali Sait, CEO of Tech Avant-Garde, Microsoft, said that this will help students pursue better jobs in any sector. “After the students are trained, both the teachers and students will get certified by Microsoft. Today, anybody with digital literacy certification is employable, be it in a bank, or billing counters in the store or in any other company,” he said, adding that the programme will also help students studying in schools with poor infrastructure.

