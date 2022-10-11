Home Cities Bengaluru

Replicate K-100: World Bank team to BBMP

They discussed the damages caused by the rain and how to prevent it, proper utilization of rain water, use of lake water, prevention of sewage water from flowing into Rajakaluves.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

World Bank representatives, who were in Bengaluru to study Urban Flooding and Climate Resilience, were taken for inspection of the city’s waterway project in 9.6km long Koramangala Raj Canal (K-100) from KR Market to Bellandur Lake by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Special Commissioner PN Ravindra and Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad.

According to Palike, nominated members of the World Bank appreciated that a Raj Canal is being constructed scientifically as a waterway, and added that the same should be done elsewhere. Prahalad delineated to the members the history of the corporation, valleys under its jurisdiction, major waterways, measures which are in place for disaster management, and K-100 Valley Waterway Project, among other issues.

They discussed the damages caused by the rain and how to prevent it, proper utilization of rain water, use of lake water, prevention of sewage water from flowing into Rajakaluves. An official said, “Members will see the good practices adopted for urban governance. The audit team will submit a separate report to the World Bank, and based on that, funds for Environmental Sustainable Project will be discussed.” The team also suggested that the BBMP make lake water potable like Singapore is using the Tertiary Treatment Plant for drinking, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP World Bank
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp