Replicate K-100: World Bank team to BBMP

By Express News Service

World Bank representatives, who were in Bengaluru to study Urban Flooding and Climate Resilience, were taken for inspection of the city’s waterway project in 9.6km long Koramangala Raj Canal (K-100) from KR Market to Bellandur Lake by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Special Commissioner PN Ravindra and Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad.

According to Palike, nominated members of the World Bank appreciated that a Raj Canal is being constructed scientifically as a waterway, and added that the same should be done elsewhere. Prahalad delineated to the members the history of the corporation, valleys under its jurisdiction, major waterways, measures which are in place for disaster management, and K-100 Valley Waterway Project, among other issues.

They discussed the damages caused by the rain and how to prevent it, proper utilization of rain water, use of lake water, prevention of sewage water from flowing into Rajakaluves. An official said, “Members will see the good practices adopted for urban governance. The audit team will submit a separate report to the World Bank, and based on that, funds for Environmental Sustainable Project will be discussed.” The team also suggested that the BBMP make lake water potable like Singapore is using the Tertiary Treatment Plant for drinking, the official added.

