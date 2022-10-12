Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Couple threaten self-immolation against move to demolish their house, taken into custody

The BBMP officials resumed their operation to clear encroachments in Rajkaluve when the couple resisted the demolition drive. 

Published: 12th October 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:41 PM

In Dire Straits: The couple forced to the brink of suicide.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple on Wednesday threatened to immolate themselves in protest against the demolition drive carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

The incident took place at KR Puram Gayatri Layout. The couple, Sona Sen and Sunil Singh, expressed their opposition to the eviction drive and poured petrol on themselves and threatened to die by suicide. The couple contended that they have a loan of Rs 40 lakhs and will be left in lurch if their house is demolished. 

"We don't want to leave our house and if forced to vacate, we will die by suicide," the couple said in unison.

They demanded that government officials and Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai come to their rescue and demanded that the houses of the rich should be razed to the ground first.

The BBMP officials and the police intervened and tried to convince the couple telling them that they are working as per the rule of law and requested their cooperation. However, the couple did not listen to the officers and the jurisdiction police took them into custody. They were whisked away in a vehicle.

BBMP Chief Engineer Basavaraja Kabade who is monitoring the demolishion drive said that the couple have been doing the same since yesterday and such behavior is not allowed in the law.

