Bengaluru girl wears hat of British diplomat

Regarding empowerment of women, she said that technology should be adopted to solve problems, which can induce rapid development.

Engineering student Medha Koppam (right) interacts with Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka, Shalini Rajneesh in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old engineering student in the city got an opportunity to be the deputy British High Commissioner for a day as part of an annual initiative undertaken by the British High Commissioner to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child. Speaking to TNIE, Medha Koppam, the student, said that she was looking forward to the day, which started off with staff meetings, and interactions with people from various sections of the society, that gave her an insight into the functioning of a deputy high commissioner.

Regarding empowerment of women, she said that technology should be adopted to solve problems, which can induce rapid development. She has already started working on that vision with ‘Meviku’, her startup, to work towards better mental health, provide an inclusive platform and personalised healing to those in need. She believes that opportunities to conduct activities from a position which entails numerous responsibilities can give exposure, awareness and education to women, and inspire them to become leaders.

Meanwhile, the state department of Youth Empowerment and Sports selected two girls who were given an opportunity to be Youth Sports Officer for a day. Pavithra U (20) from Bengaluru Urban and Chaithanya C (18) from Bengaluru Rural held the positions for a day, and called it a golden opportunity. Chaithanya said she aspires to be an IAS officer.

Pavithra urged all women to grab any opportunity that comes their way irrespective of the situation.
It is important that women express their opinions and demand equality, she added. Dr Andrew Fleming, officer in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala divisions, said that this initiative will continue, and will be replicated in other states to ensure that everybody gets a chance. He said that the objective is to promote equality and education for all.

