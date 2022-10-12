Cheque bounce: Power of attorney holders can file plaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said special power of attorney holders of complainants can file private complaints under Section 200 of the CrPC, read with Sections 138 and

141 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by HN Nagaraj, proprietor of Venkateshwara Stone Crushers, challenging the orders passed by the Magistrate taking cognisance of the offences under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, in July 2018.

The court also said that the power of attorney could depose to an affidavit, as also record his sworn statement in a proceedings under Section 138.

However, during the course of cross-examination, if it is established that the power of attorney holder has no knowledge regarding the transaction, then the complaint itself would fail and it is the risk which has been taken by the complainant by appointing power of attorney holder, the court added.

The complaints were filed against the petitioner on the allegation that he had borrowed certain money from the complainants, which was not repaid and the cheque which had been issued thereto had got dishonoured with a remark ‘account blocked’.

Therefore, the power of attorney holder filed complaints against him. Aggrieved, the petitioners questioned it before the court.

