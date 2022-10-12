Home Cities Bengaluru

Minors among 19 arrested for wielding swords

The Siddapura police have registered a case of unlawful assembly and the Arms Act.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The South Division police have arrested 19 people, including 14 minors, for allegedly brandishing swords, machetes and other lethal weapons, during an Eid Milad procession on Sunday evening. The youths are also alleged to have shouted anti-national slogans, with the video of the celebrations going viral.

The incident reportedly occurred at Ward No. 144 (Someshwaranagar) in Siddapura. The police are going through the video and are in the process of detaining more suspects. Swords and blades of over nine inches in length, which are not kitchen appliances, require a licence under the Arms Act. Carrying weapons without a licence is punishable with a jail term. A person holding a licence is barred from taking the weapons to a fair or religious procession or other public gatherings.

The Siddapura police have registered a case of unlawful assembly and the Arms Act. The video of the youths displaying the weapons and dancing to music has gone viral on social media. The 19 were picked up by the police, based on CCTV footage and the viral clip. Meanwhile, the families of the arrested youths gathered outside the Siddapura police station, demanding that their wards be released.The jurisdictional police has registered a suo motu case and an inquiry is under way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp