Minors among 19 arrested for wielding swords

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Division police have arrested 19 people, including 14 minors, for allegedly brandishing swords, machetes and other lethal weapons, during an Eid Milad procession on Sunday evening. The youths are also alleged to have shouted anti-national slogans, with the video of the celebrations going viral.

The incident reportedly occurred at Ward No. 144 (Someshwaranagar) in Siddapura. The police are going through the video and are in the process of detaining more suspects. Swords and blades of over nine inches in length, which are not kitchen appliances, require a licence under the Arms Act. Carrying weapons without a licence is punishable with a jail term. A person holding a licence is barred from taking the weapons to a fair or religious procession or other public gatherings.

The Siddapura police have registered a case of unlawful assembly and the Arms Act. The video of the youths displaying the weapons and dancing to music has gone viral on social media. The 19 were picked up by the police, based on CCTV footage and the viral clip. Meanwhile, the families of the arrested youths gathered outside the Siddapura police station, demanding that their wards be released.The jurisdictional police has registered a suo motu case and an inquiry is under way.

