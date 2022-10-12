No aggregator autos, violators to shell out Rs 5,000 penalty: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government cracked the whip against app-based cab aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido for inducting auto rickshaws on their platforms, and said a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed against vehicles using the applications. Transport Commissioner THM Kumar told the media, “In case companies violate the order, they should know that auto rickshaws are not in the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule (KOTTAR), 2016.”

The transport department alleged that cab aggregators operating auto rickshaws is illegal, and directed them not to operate until further orders. Meanwhile, with the department seizing vehicles, accusing them of illegally using the applications to shuttle passengers, auto unions held protests and demanded that the government come up with its own application.

While Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers and Owners Association president Tanveer Ahmed welcomed the move and asked the government to come with its own application, Bengaluru Auto Drivers’ Unions and Welfare Associations Federation (BADUWAF) head M Manjunath accused the government of playing with the lives of auto drivers and leaving passengers in the lurch.

Tanveer Ahmed told TNIE, “Auto rickshaws have already been fixed with meters and are supposed to charge Rs 30 per 2km, however, in autos that run on Ola, Uber or Rapido apps, there have been instances of customers being charged over Rs 125, and this is done because of mobile meters. Hence, we welcome the decision of the government.”

He said that neither auto drivers nor customers were benefiting, and the government must have its own application to bridge the gap. Manjunath also demanded that the government come up with an app for auto rickshaws as many are dependent on it, and customers prefer it as autos pick them up from the doorstep. “In our association alone, we have 16,000 members and 90 per cent rely on the apps. Their life will be impacted by this move, so the government must find a solution,” said Manjunath.

