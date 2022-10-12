SC raps BDA, orders transfer of secy, deputy

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally ordered the immediate transfer of the Secretary and Deputy Secretary (I) of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in connection with the illegal allotment of alternative sites by the authority. Justice Abdul S Nazeer reproached the BDA saying, “BDA does not follow any law of the country.” The court had removed former BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda over the same issue, 45 days ago.

Without naming CL Ananda, the secretary, and deputy secretary (I) Dr NN Madhu, Justice Nazeer said, “Along with the commissioner, they are also equally responsible for the illegality. Please transfer them immediately.”

The decision comes in connection with the allotment of alternative sites to six people including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, former Kalaburagi MP Basavaraj Ganpathrao Patil Sedam, Bagalkot MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and former KPSC member M Nagaraj.

The sites, measuring 50x80 sqft, were allotted after November 2021 at the posh RMV Second Stage Ext as alternatives for sites originally allotted in areas with a lesser guidance value. The court contended that it has resulted in financial losses to BDA. “You have executed sale deeds in favour of six prominent persons of Karnataka. Now, you have to take back those sites. What is the mode of taking possession of those sites?” Justice Nazeer told BDA advocate SK Kulkarni.

He said, “How do you take it...what is the law on that?”

The advocate said that the BDA officers and the party need to sit together and cancel it. “This is public property, not the property of the commissioner,” the judge added.

