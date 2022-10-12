Home Cities Bengaluru

SC raps BDA, orders transfer of secy, deputy

Earlier, BDA commissioner was removed in alternative sites case

Published: 12th October 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India. (Image used for representational purpose)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally ordered the immediate transfer of the Secretary and Deputy Secretary (I) of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in connection with the illegal allotment of alternative sites by the authority. Justice Abdul S Nazeer reproached the BDA saying, “BDA does not follow any law of the country.” The court had removed former BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda over the same issue, 45 days ago.

Without naming CL Ananda, the secretary, and deputy secretary (I) Dr NN Madhu, Justice Nazeer said, “Along with the commissioner, they are also equally responsible for the illegality. Please transfer them immediately.”

The decision comes in connection with the allotment of alternative sites to six people including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, former Kalaburagi MP Basavaraj Ganpathrao Patil Sedam, Bagalkot MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and former KPSC member M Nagaraj.

The sites, measuring 50x80 sqft, were allotted after November 2021 at the posh RMV Second Stage Ext as alternatives for sites originally allotted in areas with a lesser guidance value. The court contended that it has resulted in financial losses to BDA. “You have executed sale deeds in favour of six prominent persons of Karnataka. Now, you have to take back those sites. What is the mode of taking possession of those sites?” Justice Nazeer told BDA advocate SK Kulkarni.

He said, “How do you take it...what is the law on that?”
The advocate said that the BDA officers and the party need to sit together and cancel it. “This is public property, not the property of the commissioner,” the judge added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court BDA
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp