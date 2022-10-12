Home Cities Bengaluru

Speeding Car mows down ex-serviceman

The Hebbal traffic police have registered a case.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old ex-serviceman was killed and five others sustained injuries, when a speeding car which lost control, came onto the pavement and struck them near the Dum Biryani Hotel on Kodigehalli Main Road. The incident happened in Hebbal traffic police limits on Monday night around
11.45 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Shankar, who was working as a security guard. Meanwhile, Manjunath and Naveen, who were standing on the pavement have sustained severe injuries.
 The other two injured are identified as Raghu and Prakash, working in a hotel.
The car driver, who has sustained minor injuries himself, is suspected to have been drunk.
